30,200 Shares in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 687.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. This represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. The trade was a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

