31,000 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,811,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,281,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HashiCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

