31,691 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88. Primo Brands Co. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Brands Increases Dividend

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRMB shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

