3,675 Shares in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,150.52. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $106,657.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,319.50. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $500,285. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $27.84 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

