40,025 Shares in Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MURA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mural Oncology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mural Oncology during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mural Oncology by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mural Oncology Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of MURA opened at $1.18 on Monday. Mural Oncology plc has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mural Oncology ( NASDAQ:MURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mural Oncology plc will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MURA. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mural Oncology from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Mural Oncology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mural Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on MURA

Mural Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.