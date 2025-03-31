47,647 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QFLR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QFLR opened at $27.07 on Monday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.