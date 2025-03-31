49,200 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after buying an additional 1,193,918 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 505,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,792,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,909.74. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,800. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.78 on Monday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.