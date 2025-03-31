6,300 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $104.13 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.