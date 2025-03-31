8,500 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $128.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $98.32 and a 52-week high of $134.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

