8,575 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
