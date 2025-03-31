9,010 Shares in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 452,000 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 816,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 254,280 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 24.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 121,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

MANU stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. Analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

