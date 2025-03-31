ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 78.3% in March

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on AAVMY

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

ABN AMRO Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7797 per share. This is a positive change from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.