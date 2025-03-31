AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $92.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.