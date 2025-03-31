Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $199,509.28 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $199,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,362,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,272,263.11. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $271,174.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.
- On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ALHC opened at $18.30 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
