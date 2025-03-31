Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $199,509.28 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $199,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,362,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,272,263.11. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $271,174.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $18.30 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,402 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

