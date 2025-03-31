Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.