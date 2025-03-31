American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,652 Shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in TXO Partners by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. TXO Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $786.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.13.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is presently 353.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott T. Agosta sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $107,357.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,067.82. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent W. Clum sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $143,180.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 470,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,564.83. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About TXO Partners

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.