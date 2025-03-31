American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 15.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

