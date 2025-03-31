American Century Companies Inc. Buys 177,269 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 869.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.16.

Five Below Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $73.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $182.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.