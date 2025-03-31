American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,590 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

