American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,410,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,853,000 after buying an additional 182,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,267,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,994,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $64.12 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

