American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

