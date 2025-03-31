American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,903,813 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,025 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

