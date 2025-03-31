American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 337,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,613,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,143,000 after buying an additional 408,543 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $65.37 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

