American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

About Premier Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.