American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $20.02 Million Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 388,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.87.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

