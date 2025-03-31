American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

