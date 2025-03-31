American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Celestica by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

In related news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,209,461.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,933.34. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

