American Century Companies Inc. Sells 110,445 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,445 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $23,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $145.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average is $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,515. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

