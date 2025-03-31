American Century Companies Inc. Sells 70,574 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,574 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

HTLF opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.