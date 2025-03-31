American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.