AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 164.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,813 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 121,629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

