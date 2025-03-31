Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

