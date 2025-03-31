Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $242.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

