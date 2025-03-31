Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7924 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

