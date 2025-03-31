Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.49 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.