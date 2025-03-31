C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

CHRW stock opened at $101.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Truist Financial began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

