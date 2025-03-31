Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 123.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $93.64 and a one year high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

