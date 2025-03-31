CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $961,811.72. This represents a 52.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.