CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,425,000 after buying an additional 282,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,397,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.18.
KMX stock opened at $75.92 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33.
In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 12,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $961,811.72. This represents a 52.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,709 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,379. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
