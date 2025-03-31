Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 4.5 %

CCL stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

