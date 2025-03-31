CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,724 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $19,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth $70,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of CX opened at $5.67 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

