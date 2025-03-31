Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LINC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

LINC stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

