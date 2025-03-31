Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 70.0% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth approximately $19,545,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

CHH opened at $131.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

