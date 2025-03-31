ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Stake Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $24,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 650.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

