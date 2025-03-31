CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

CMS opened at $74.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

