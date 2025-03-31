Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,532,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.



Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

