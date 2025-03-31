Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 2,980 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.3 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 509,701 shares of company stock valued at $41,641,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

