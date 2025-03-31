Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 2,190 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $202,645,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $18,271,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $11,681,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,367,000.
Q2 Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE QTWO opened at $80.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Insider Activity
In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,112,170.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. This trade represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.