CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 156 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

