Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,653,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,761,000 after buying an additional 1,192,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

CLB opened at $15.30 on Monday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $716.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

