Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $482,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,056,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,076,000 after purchasing an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,990,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

